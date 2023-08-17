Although it’s monsoon season, Yuma has yet to see a really “good” storm … but according to the National Weather Service, that might be about to change.
The forecast released Wednesday calls for gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall and lightning.
Why? It’s all thanks to Tropical Cyclone Hilary, which is expected to move up the Baja California coast in the coming days.
And the chances of it hitting Yuma County are fairly strong.
Today, it’s a 10-20% chance, while Friday it’s 20-40%. Saturday and Sunday, however? We’re looking at a 60-80% chance of storms, with “some strong to severe storms” possible on Saturday.
The National Weather Service noted on Wednesday that it still doesn’t know “exactly when and where the axis of heaviest rain will occur.”
But we do know that tropical storms can roll up from the south and cause a host of problems in Yuma County.
And as it stood on Wednesday, the NWS noted for Yuma County, “Widespread storm total rainfall amounts over 2 inches possible.”
So, readers, today would be a good day to take precautions and prepare for the possibility of weather.
Take down your pool umbrellas, secure your patio furniture and other outdoor objects, and check your gates – strong winds can easily blow them open.
Also, give your home a once-over, looking for loose roofing materials, battered tree branches, etc. Addressing those problem points ahead of the storm can lessen possible damage later on. A tree branch landing on the car is never a good scenario!
Storms like this can also knock out power to neighborhoods, so it’s also recommended that people keep a disaster supply kit on hand, just in case. The kit should be able to keep a family sustained for at least three days, with food, water, clothing, first-aid supplies, medications and battery-operated radio and flashlights.
It’s been a dry summer in Yuma thus far, so we could use some rain. However, let’s hope it falls in manageable amounts, without causing any major damage or injuries.
And if Hilary misses us, it’s important to remember that the next few weeks tend to be our busiest when it comes to storms, so odds are, your prep work won’t be wasted.
Please take a few moments to be prepared to weather out any scenario Mother Nature hands us!