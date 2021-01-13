America is at an interesting crossroads.
There are four separate calls for action echoing around the country in the wake of the Capitol riot Jan. 6. Determining how to proceed hinges largely on where one stands in regards to President Donald Trump.
Some are calling for Trump to resign from office. Given his tenacity and expressed desires to hold on to office for a second term, this seems highly unlikely.
Others are calling for his Cabinet to remove him under the 25th Amendment, which would require a vote by Cabinet members declaring that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
The Associated Press notes that Vice President Mike Pence would have to invoke the 25th Amendment, but Pence has given no indication that he will take such action.
And, the 25th Amendment has never been used before to take powers away from a president without his consent. Based on how the amendment is designed, the president would have a chance to argue before Congress that he is fit for office, leaving Congress to decide the issue.
There is also a movement underway to impeach President Trump. The U.S. House is expected to vote today on an article of impeachment, which if passed would then move to the Senate for a trial.
The president faces one charge – “incitement of insurrection” in the House resolution.
The final option is to take no action against the president.
It’s important to note that impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment are two very different actions.
And neither is likely to be accomplished before President-Elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20 – the Senate will not be back in session until Jan. 19.
So readers, here is the question.
How should America move forward? Should the president resign? Should he be impeached or removed under the 25th Amendment? Or should nothing happen?
