For those who have had to work from home over the last nine months, it’s probably been a bit of a strange ride.
The Yuma Sun Editorial Board has heard from a variety of people in that position since the COVID pandemic began, and the reactions have been mixed.
Some people have loved the experience, while others have despised it. Some have had the full spectrum of emotions – loving it, hating it, and begrudgingly liking it again while at the same time still missing co-workers.
Yet with the COVID vaccines on the horizon, one has to wonder how much longer that remote-work scenario will continue – or should it end at all?
According to a report in USA Today this week, 29% of working professionals surveyed nationwide by LiveCareer said they would quit their jobs if they couldn’t continue to work remotely. And 61% said they want their company to let them work remotely indefinitely, even after the pandemic is over.
USA Today notes that 42% of the U.S. workforce has been working from home full-time during the pandemic, mostly white-collar office workers.
We’ve learned a lot of lessons in the pandemic, including the fact that in many professions, one doesn’t have to be tied to a specific location to get the work done.
For those workers, all one really needs is a reliable computer, a solid internet connection and a phone – the physical structure of an office building isn’t always necessary.
Granted, there are advantages to working in the office. It can be a collaborative environment, where projects are fostered and grown through back and forth conversation.
There’s also the concept of office camaraderie, which is tough to achieve when one is working alone at home.
But there is also an advantage to working from home. Sometimes it can be challenging to finish a big project in the office, whereas home can offer an uninterrupted space to wrap something up.
Having flexibility for one’s working hours can also lead to added productivity and increased happiness for an employee – and working from home can allow for that. Previously, one might have worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the office, but instead one’s hours may have shifted to something that still means 8 hours of work – or more – but structured to allow the employee to strike a better work/life balance.
In today’s world, we’ve seen that for some employees, working from home works, but it may not be the right solution in every profession. Still, employers will need to weigh all the angles carefully as we move past this pandemic.
What do you think, readers? Should remote employees be allowed to continue to work remotely, or no? Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.