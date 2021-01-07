We never thought we would see a day in our lifetimes that would be as scary – as truly terrifying – as Jan. 6, 2021, turned out to be.
Readers, we’ve lived through some scary times. Some of you have lived through Pearl Harbor and World War II. Many of you watched the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and lived in fear in the aftermath of a mass terrorist attack occurring on U.S. soil.
Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan … we’ve seen wars and violence, and we’ve known fear.
But on Wednesday, watching protestors storm the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the Electoral College process happening inside, was unbelievable.
This is not who we are, America. And this is not who we can be moving forward.
Our First Amendment rights protect our right to free speech and our right to assemble – but to do so peacefully.
Watching protestors break the window of the U.S. Capitol and crawl through it is not peaceful.
Watching officers standing on alert with guns drawn on the House floor, the tension clear in their stances, while someone tries to access the barricaded door to the chamber is not peaceful.
Watching protestors breaching offices – including that of the Speaker of the House – and leaving notes stating ‘We will not back down” is not peaceful.
When the entire D.C. National Guard has to be activated to defend the Capitol and the Virginia State Police are called in as the mayor of D.C. sets a 6 p.m. curfew, it is not peaceful.
When the House and Senate are forced to flee as an angry mob overwhelms the police force in place – this is not peaceful.
It’s domestic terrorism, plain and simple.
Those who advocated for this – who incited a riot with incendiary words and actions – must held accountable for their actions. And those who took part in this act and stormed the Capitol should face the stiffest penalties possible.
We don’t have words for this, readers. At least one person was shot, officers were injured and frankly, despite all the American flags seen waving in the footage from the Capitol today, there was nothing patriotic in the actions of these rioters.
Our hearts ache as we weep for our nation.