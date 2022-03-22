The 2020 U.S. Census was fraught with challenges, and Yuma County was no exception.
According to an October 2021 story in the Yuma Sun, the Census Bureau recorded the entire Yuma County population at 203,881.
However, Arizona, which estimates population increases based on housing units, put the county population at 235,321, a difference of 31,440.
The Census reported positive growth for San Luis, Foothills/East Mesa, and the City of Yuma (East Mesa, Yuma Valley), while reporting declining populations in East County, Martinez Lake, Somerton, Wellton, and the balance of Yuma County.
The population of Somerton was recorded at 14,197, a loss of 90 people from the 2010 Census; Wellton at 2,375, a loss of 507 people; Tacna at 425, a loss of 177; Gadsden at 571, a loss of 107; Dateland/Aztec at 259, a loss of 204; and Martinez Lake at 94, a loss of 704.
However, one can look to the new housing permits issued by the local municipalities to see there must be a discrepancy. The municipalities in the county reported 9,149 new housing permits, while the Census reported 4,198 new units, a difference of almost 5,000.
At an October Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Martin Porchas noted that Somerton and San Luis don’t have home delivery, and initially the Census Bureau refused to send questionnaires to post office boxes. “They eventually did, but just a little too late. People did not respond. The communities of Somerton and San Luis, which have PO boxes, were really affected because of that,” he said.
Now, Yuma County is working on efforts to challenge the Census results, working together with the municipalities.
It’s an effort that’s likely happening across the nation.
According to the Associated Press, results released by the U.S. Census Bureau this month showed Black, Hispanic, American Indian and other minority residents were undercounted at greater rates in 2020 than in the previous decade.
Undercounts were blamed on the COVID pandemic, natural disasters and political interference from the Trump administration, the AP reports, but the AP also notes that racial and ethnic minorities have been undercounted for decades across the U.S.
The question is, how does one fix the Census to make it a viable, reliable data tool?
There’s a lot of money riding on the Census. Those numbers determined how federal funds are divided up, while also establishing congressional seats and political districts, the AP reports.
Officials are considering a variety of options to reshape the Census in future years.
The AP notes that the 2020 Census was the first time the internet was the primary mode for answering the questionnaire. And this was also the first Census to fill in data gaps for non-responding households by using administrative records from places like the Social Security Administration.
But clearly, more needs to be done to ensure these counts are as accurate as possible.
The Census may seem like a futile exercise, but the reality is, it’s an incredibly important measure of our communities. Fixing it should be a top priority for our officials in D.C.
We’re curious, readers. What steps do you think would help ensure the Census is as accurate as possible? Send us your ideas at letters@yumasun.com.