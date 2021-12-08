Imagine turning on your car in the morning, only to be greeted with a loud rumbling or roaring noise that most certainly wasn’t there the day before.
Perplexed, you turn off the car and take a look at the undercarriage to see what’s going on.
And that’s when you spot it – a gaping hole in the middle of your exhaust system where your catalytic converter is now missing, the victim of thieves in the middle of the night.
In Yuma, the top three vehicles being targeted are the Ford F series trucks, Chevy vans and Honda CRVs, the Yuma Police Department reports.
And this isn’t a new problem.
Catalytic converters have been the target for thieves in Yuma County and across the U.S. for several years, thanks to the metals contained within the devices.
A catalytic converter typically contains platinum, rhodium, and palladium, which are the “catalysts” that create a chemical reaction to convert the harmful gases emitted by your vehicle into water vapor and carbon dioxide, CARFAX reports.
They are easy to steal for someone willing to crawl under a car, and thanks to those precious metals, they can yield big dollars at a scrap yard.
But for the victim of the theft, it’s not only annoying and inconvenient, it’s also expensive. CARFAX notes it can be anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 and up to replace a catalytic converter.
Now, the Yuma Police Department is partnering with several Yuma businesses to help deter such thefts by offering free catalytic converter etching.
As it stands now, a catalytic converter has no serial number or unique markings, making it tough for law enforcement to prove the catalytic converter was stolen.
With the etching, officers will have a venue for tracking if a stolen catalytic converter is found. And, the etching also can be a deterrent for a thief looking to steal one.
There are at least three businesses participating locally in the etching project:
• Express Lube, 1900 S. 4th Ave., 928-783-0597
• FTS Automotive & Diesel Center, 1701 S. Arizona. Ave., 928-343-9430
• Accurate Automotive Attention, 1495 S. 3rd Ave., 928-783-8808
The etchings are free, thanks to donations and support from local businesses, as well as Home Depot, which donated the etching tools, YPD reports.
However, participants need to call one of the participating businesses to make an appointment. Motorhomes and vehicles over one ton are excluded from the program.
There are a few other ways to help protect your catalytic converter, NerdWallet reports.
• Park in well-lit areas or in your garage whenever possible, and when you are parking in a public space, choose one with a lot of people around.
• If you have a security system on your car, calibrate it so vibration sets it off, which should activate the alarm if a thief tries to steal your catalytic converter.
• Consider getting a security device that attaches to the converter, which will make it harder to steal.
The YPD program is a smart idea to help deter thieves. Give one of the participating businesses a call today, and get your catalytic converter engraved.