The Yuma Police Department will soon have a new tool at their disposal: body-worn cameras.
According to YPD, the camera system will be used to gather evidence, provide information about police interactions, increase accountability and strengthen the relationship with the community.
Worn on the officer’s uniform, the cameras will capture audio and video during service calls. The footage will document the interaction of officers and residents during an encounter. Officers will not record in places where an expectation of privacy exists, such as restrooms, jails and courtrooms, or capture information protected by the federal law restricting release of medical information.
Overall, it’s a useful tool.
YPD surveyed officers about using the cameras and found a general consensus, noting that the cameras will help settle complaints against officers and increase the department’s transparency with the public.
The officers also noted that the cameras should help clear them from frivolous resident complaints. It’s unfortunate that such complaints exist, but they do – and the body-worn cameras should help reduce those incidents.
In fact, body-worn cameras should encourage the best behavior of both the officers and the public, promoting accountability on both sides.
And it should, in theory, help build trust between the public and the police department.
However, it’s important to remember that body-worn cameras aren’t perfect.
They only show a limited perspective of a situation – a snippet of what’s happening.
It’s the same challenge with cellphone footage and dashboard camera footage.
One doesn’t necessarily see what led up to a situation, nor does one see every angle.
Oftentimes, people leap to conclusions or judge others based on a single camera’s perspective, but that’s not a fair judgment.
It takes multiple perspectives and thorough investigation to get to the truth of a matter. But those investigations can only benefit from body-worn camera footage.
The one concern we have is with transparency. YPD notes that under its proposed policy, members of the public can access footage in two ways: with the permission of the chief’s office or designee and by filing a request under the Arizona Public Records Law through the Records Division. Under the law, there may be some circumstances when YPD can deny the request, for example if the video is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
We are all about the transparency side, and we would hope that YPD would be proactive about sharing such video when it’s needed.
Overall, however, both YPD and the public will benefit from body-worn cameras – this decision is a win-win for Yuma.