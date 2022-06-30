If someone approaches you or comes knocking at your door seeking your personal information, be careful before you proceed.
It’s a good guideline for life in general, but especially now, when we live in an age where that information can easily be used for nefarious purposes.
The Yuma Police Department this week sent out a warning to residents after hearing reports of a group asking residents to fill out voter registration forms.
According to YPD, two people allegedly approached Yumans, saying they are “working for the state.” The pair was described as a female and a male with a muscular build.
Residents who were approached by the pair asked for more information, questioning their intent or who they were working for, but the pair became more aggressive and intimidating – and that’s a big red flag right there.
YPD did some research, and found there are no state-sponsored groups on the ground in the Yuma area currently doing voter registration work.
It’s unfortunate that people choose to take actions such as this, but fortunately, we’re not powerless against them.
If you feel like a situation is off – if your “Spidey sense” tingles even just a little bit – don’t give the people any information at all.
It’s easy to register to vote in Arizona and know that your information is going directly where it needs to go. You can visit the Yuma County Election Services Office at 102 S. Main St., or you can visit ServiceArizona.com.
We should note that there are groups who legitimately go out to do voter registration drives. But those groups also clearly identify their organization and their intent – they aren’t going to give you a vague answer like “working for the state.” And, if you choose not to register with them, they will most likely be polite about it before moving on to the next person.
And, if you suspect you may have given your personal information to a group that was not what it seemed, YPD suggests filing a police report in person or online at https://www.yumaaz.gov/police/services-programs/report-a-crime-on-line.html.
Be careful out there, readers!