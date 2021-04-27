Yuma Regional Medical Center has set an ambitious goal, and it’s one worth supporting.
The hospital wants to administer 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in just 30 days.
The campaign runs through May 23 at the state-supported vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center.
There are a few changes underway. The clinic will now offer evening appointments, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
And, people who receive their vaccine at the Civic Center during the campaign will be eligible to receive prizes thanks to donations from the Foundation of YRMC. Possible prizes include gift cards to local restaurants, a Yeti cooler, a Traeger grill and more.
The vaccines have been proven by research and scientists to be incredibly safe and effective.
There may be side effects, such as chills, muscle aches, fever, headaches, nausea and fatigue, especially after the second dose, but those are indications that your immune system is really working, mounting a campaign to fight COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that those side effects should go away in a few days.
And it’s important to note: you don’t have to feel side effects for the vaccine to work – side effects or no, it’s an effective vaccine.
To help your body best handle the vaccines, make sure you get plenty of rest afterward. Drink plenty of fluids, and if you have more severe side effects, it’s OK to take ibuprofen or acetaminophen after the vaccine to help treat those side effects. The CDC notes that people should not take such medications ahead of time to prevent the side effects, but treating the side effects after the vaccine is OK.
And readers, your arm may be especially sore at the injection site. The CDC recommends you use that arm – don’t leave it hanging like a limp noodle while you wait for it to recover. However, if you sleep on your side, you may want to consider getting your vaccinations in the opposite arm, so you aren’t trying to sleep on a sore arm.
If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, now is your chance. There are plenty of vaccinations available in Yuma County – and it’s easy to access them now.
Individuals may make appointments at the super-pod by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201 for assistance in English or Spanish. Walk-ins are also welcome.