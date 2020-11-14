On Monday, the Yuma Union High School District made a tough announcement. San Luis High School returned to virtual learning only, due to six positive COVID-19 cases on the campus.
YUHSD made the right call.
Navigating these waters isn’t easy. It’s hard for students to adapt and learn remotely.
However, our schools have a responsibility to keep both students and faculty safe.
If there is a case spike in any of the schools, going back to remote learning is the right thing to do.
In an ideal world, our kids would all be in their classrooms, back into some semblance of routine. But we aren’t there yet.
The state of Arizona established three benchmarks for schools to consider when choosing what approach to take: online only, a hybrid approach or a 5-day in-person learning approach.
According to the Nov. 12 update from the Arizona Department of Health Services, Yuma County isn’t doing all that great on the benchmarks.
On the first – cases per 100,000 individuals, Yuma County fell in the red zone three weeks in a row, with 114 cases/100,000 the week of Oct. 11, and 164 cases/100,000 the week of Oct. 18, followed by 196 cases the week of Oct. 25. The recommended zone is fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals.
In the second benchmark, percent positivity, Yuma County fell just under the red zone at 9.4% the week of Oct. 11. Then, the week of Oct. 18, the county hit the red zone with 11.7%, followed by 15.5% the week of Oct. 25 – the recommended number is 10% or less.
The third benchmark – hospital visits – saw a slight increase – 2.2% on both Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, followed by 3% Oct. 25 – but fell well within the recommended range. However, given the increase in cases since those dates, this number very well may change in the coming weeks as well.
It’s important to note there is a two-week data delay on this data from the state. The Oct. 25 information was released on Nov. 12.
When we look at the Yuma County’s case counts recently, we’re concerned. There were 107 new cases reported on Saturday, and 135 new cases reported on Sunday.
As of Nov. 12, there are 56 people hospitalized from COVID at Yuma Regional Medical Center, with 9 of those in the ICU.
On Nov. 2, we were at just 28 hospitalizations – that number has essentially doubled.
We’re going in the wrong direction, readers.
YUHSD is taking the right approach in putting San Luis High back on remote learning. Staying healthy is the top priority.
Now, we as a community have our work cut out for us, to prevent further impact on other schools – which ultimately impacts families too.
We know you’ve heard this, time and time again, but please do your part.
Let’s keep the case counts down, and our schools open.