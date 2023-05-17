Serving on the Yuma City Council is not a light duty.
There are the obvious city council work sessions and meetings. And then there is the preparation work for all those meetings, researching issues, reading proposals and working through a variety of documentation, both in advance and after the scheduled meetings.
And then there is the public component, such as meeting with constituents and attending public events.
And of course there are a variety of other time-consuming points in the day that can run the gamut, depending on what’s happening in the city at that point.
It’s not a simple “couple of meetings a month” commitment.
So it’s a bit astonishing that our city council members only make $3,600 a year, and the mayor? Only $12,000 annually.
One might argue that the lack of pay means those who run for council truly want to do the job – they aren’t drawn to the money.
But wow. The current pay is a pittance for the time involved.
In 2019, a citizen’s committee reviewed Yuma’s city charter, going line by line through it, and recommended four charter amendments just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those recommendations was to increase the compensation for the mayor and council members.
Citizen’s Committee Chairman Russ Clark described the compensation as “well below like cities across the nation and Arizona by quite a lot.”
The committee didn’t recommend an exact figure for the compensation change, but instead suggested tying it to the compensation of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which is set by the Arizona Legislature.
This way, if the Legislature changes the supervisors’ compensation, then the compensation for the mayor and council would automatically change without having to amend the charter.
The committee proposed that the mayor be paid 60% and each council member 30% of the compensation provided to the supervisors.
However, the council tabled that matter until the end of the pandemic.
Tonight, the city council will decide whether to call for a special election on the matter, putting the issue in voters’ hands.
Currently the state has supervisors’ salaries set at about $63,000.
The salary for the mayor was last changed in 1996. For the council members? It was 1985.
Readers, 1985 was 38 years ago. And for the mayor, the last increase was 27 years ago.
Yuma has grown tremendously since then. We can’t really argue this is a sleepy little town anymore.
According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Yuma is the 13th largest city in the state now, with a bigger population than Flagstaff.
And with growth comes more issues which in turn take up an increasing amount of time for those who serve as mayor and council members.
At this point, Yuma’s behind the curve on the whole salary situation, and it’s time to reconsider it.
The concept of tying it to the Board of Supervisors salary is interesting as well. By doing so, the salaries will adjust in the future as appropriate without having to change the city’s charter again.
But readers, we're curious about your thoughts on the matter. Is it time to change the compensation for the mayor and city council members or no?