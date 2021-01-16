On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey shared his annual State of the State address in a virtual format.
COVID or no, this is a format that should continue in the future, because it allows everyone access to watch the State of the State in real time, as it happens, and participate in our government process. That’s a win for every community in Arizona.
During his speech, he touched on a variety of topics. Some we agreed with, and others, we felt lacked details or substance.
For instance, we respect Ducey’s stance on working together in a constructive manner, with integrity and respect both for one another and the Constitution. That’s a necessity, period, both in Arizona and across the nation.
The governor also touched on the challenges of remote learning, vowing to get children back into the classrooms as soon as possible.
But what was missing was a vow to remove obstacles to online learning, and instead giving schools financial resources to better achieve success. We’ve seen first hand the challenges presented by distance learning, but we’ve also seen successes. The governor has an opportunity here to make a difference immediately, if he’s willing to push for the funding. It’s not a matter of pushing students quickly into the classrooms. It’s a matter of making sure teachers and students have the tools necessary to do their jobs, regardless of where they are.
Ducey also broadly noted, “let’s work on broadband expansion . . . greater access to telemedicine . . . better roads and bridges… continuing to be a global leader on water innovation… better equipment and training for law enforcement . . . criminal justice reform... “
While this sounds great, we have questions. What sort of work is the governor proposing, and where would that work happen? Yuma County still has internet dead zones all over, and our roads are in a state of disrepair after years of the state sweeping funds to be used elsewhere. And when it comes to water innovation, Yuma is a trail-blazer.
How does Yuma fit into the governor’s plans?
While we like these overall themes, it’s challenging to know what exactly is on the governor’s radar – but Yuma needs to be a part of it.
It’s time for Phoenix to remember the outlying areas of the state, and ensure our needs are met too.