On Wednesday, the Yuma City Council introduced an ordinance regulating the use of recreational marijuana within the city, and added a prohibition of testing facilities within the city limits.
It’s a head-scratching decision.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that he didn’t want to promote Yuma as something other than the Lettuce Capital of the World. “I don’t want to have that exactly as a promotion or an area that Yuma focuses on,” Nicholls said.
And Councilman Gary Knight commented, “I personally would like to see us as a community make the footprint of the marijuana industry as minimal as Proposition 207 allows by law.”
Allowing marijuana testing facilities here is simply smart business – and doing so doesn’t mean Yuma suddenly will be known as “Stonerville USA.”
Currently, this community is known for being ag-friendly, and allowing another layer to the farming world simply builds upon that reputation.
Our state voted to legalize recreational marijuana, and there is a host of potential industries that come with that decision. Growing marijuana will be a taxable ag-related industry, and having facilities nearby to test said marijuana is an attractive draw for these companies.
Yet Knight also commented that because the industry is still federally illegal, the city may not see any revenue at all.
“Do you honestly believe the city will see any revenue from the cash sales of marijuana?”
To that, we look to Colorado.
On Sept. 16, CBS News in Denver reported that from Jan. 1 to September, people have purchased more than $1.2 billion worth of marijuana products in the state, which in turn has collected more than $240 million in taxes.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis noted that tax revenue helps communities invest in public school construction and health and safety protections.
He noted that the state has collected $1.452 billion to date since retail marijuana sales began in 2014. $1.452 billion, readers.
According to the Associated Press, the Smart and Safe Arizona Act levies a 16% excise tax on recreational marijuana and could bring in an estimated $255 million in new revenue annually when combined with sales tax, according to legislative analysts.
That revenue will be earmarked to fund community colleges, police and fire agencies, transportation projects, and public health and criminal justice programs, the AP reports.
Yuma has an opportunity here to be at the forefront of an industry that could bring some much-needed tax revenue to this community, and to encourage private business growth.
Prohibiting testing facilities simply isn’t good business.
The Yuma City Council needs to reconsider this stance.
What do you think readers? Is the city on the right path, or does the council need to reconsider this? Let us know – share your thoughts at letters@yumasun.com.