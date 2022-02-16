Yuma County has the potential to be a premier destination for bicyclists. We certainly have the weather for it eight to nine months of the year, coupled with spectacular desert vistas.
But unfortunately, riding a bike around Yuma County can be a challenging at best.
We have amazing outdoor spaces here. Our region is a paradise for hiking, offroading, fishing, boating and more.
Outdoor recreation opportunities are often the deciding factor for people when they relocate, whether that’s to pursue a new job or to retire.
But we are truly missing this cycling piece. We have bits here and there, but there isn’t a cohesive, safe, countywide bicycling path or network of paths. It’s a situation that Yuma County needs to remedy.
Now, the county is taking a step forward as the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the 2021 Yuma County Bikeways Master Plan.
The plan was developed by a task force consisting of county staff members, municipal representatives, Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, Yuma County Water Users Association, a community volunteer, and members of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition.
The planning tool provides guidelines, goals and potential projects for developing bicycle facilities. It allows the staff, in partnership with the community, “to dream, explore and investigate a variety of potentially viable projects that could contribute to the health and well-being of our residents and enhance the economic health of the county,” the plan states.
The plan does not call for a specific number of bike lanes or other infrastructure.
But it does point out that the cities of San Luis, Somerton, Wellton and Yuma all have bicycle facility plans and/or extensive bicycle transportation facilities. “The creation of County bike paths would connect and enhance existing city paths. Likewise, joint ventures between the County and its municipalities can provide an economical and systems approach to construction, funding and location,” the plan notes.
The top goal of the plan is safety – and that’s important whether you are a cyclist or a motorist.
Goal 2 is convenience and accessibility, to “provide and maintain an attractive, diverse and accessible system of bicycle facilities that meets the needs of County residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Goal 3 is listed as connectivity, defined as “Develop a plan for locating bikeways that will link homes, schools, parks, workplaces, and other important County features.”
And finally, Goal 4 is listed as information – expanding and promoting public awareness of bicycle opportunities, laws and regulations among Yumans and visitors alike.
Making Yuma County safe for bicyclists is a project that’s long overdue. We have a chance to see Yuma County become a destination for bicyclists, which in turn can be an economic driver here while also benefiting Yumans as a whole. And that’s something that we hope the county acts quickly on.
If you could add paths anywhere in Yuma County for bicyclists, where would you add them, readers? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.