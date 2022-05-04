A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, George Lucas filmed the third film in the Star Wars series, Return of the Jedi.
That “long time ago” was 40 years, readers, and the galaxy far, far away? That was the Imperial Sand Dunes, just west of Yuma.
Our dunes stood in as the location for Tatooine, where Jabba the Hut held Princess Leia hostage, and the famous sarlacc scene in “Return of the Jedi” was filmed in the Buttercup Valley, just west of Yuma.
That scene is one of the most referenced in “Star Wars” lore. The seven minutes of footage follow Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Chewbacca as they attempt to rescue Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from Jabba the Hutt, a notorious crime lord, all aboard a giant barge.
Yuma’s connection to the franchise is a small one – seven minutes on screen. Those seven minutes, however, took 14 days to film, and $4 million to complete, according to Yuma Sun archives.
The sail barge itself took months of work to build, costing an estimated $1 million in 1982 dollars. An additional $3 million was spent in Yuma for rentals, materials, supplies, food, hotel rooms and service contracts, according to Yuma Sun archives.
In 1982, filmmaker George Lucas told the Sun, “Morocco has got some dunes and Colorado’s got some dunes. We go all over the world looking for dunes. This seemed to be the most hospitable place and the easiest place to work in.”
We couldn’t agree more, and we would welcome filmmakers to Yuma any time of the year. What’s not to love? Return of the Jedi showcased the beauty of our dunes, even if it was just for seven minutes of screen time. And today, Yuma offers filmmakers a variety of landscapes throughout our region – and warm hospitality too.
The Return of the Jedi scenes were filmed in here in the spring of 1982, and the movie was released a year later.
Today, on May the 4th, we’re marking that anniversary and Yuma’s tie to the Star Wars franchise.
Why on May the 4th?
It’s a popular day among Star Wars fans, a play on the popular quote, “May the Force be with you.”
Out of curiosity, we did some research to see who first used the phrase, and found something called Wookieepedia, a fandom site dedicated to all things Star Wars.
Wookieepedia notes that Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi used the phrase often, and it was a way of both saying goodbye and good luck.
Luke Skywalker said it to Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca before they started their search to find Boba Fett and rescue Han Solo – a rescue that culminated in that sarlacc scene – but it wasn’t said during the scenes in Yuma.
Still, we love the sentiment – and celebrating Yuma’s connection to this iconic series!
Happy May the Fourth, readers!