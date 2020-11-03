Today, you have an opportunity to have a voice in your community – please be heard.
With a single act at your polling place of choice, you have the ability to determine the next political leaders in Yuma County, Arizona and in Washington D.C.
Depending on where you live in the county, there are a lot of races at stake, including:
• U.S. President
• U.S. Senator
• U.S. Representative (District 3 and 4)
• State Senator (District 4 & District 13)
• State Representative (District 4 and 13)
• Corporation Commissioner
• State Propositions 207 and 208
• County Assessor
• Yuma County Board of Supervisors (Districts 1 through 5)
• County Attorney
• Judges of Superior Court (Divisions 1, 2, 4, and 6)
• County Treasurer
• County School Superintendent
• County Sheriff,
• County Recorder
• City of Yuma – Propositions 412 and 413
• City of Somerton – Propositions 414 and 415
• City of San Luis – Question 1
• Hospital District Governing Board District 1
• Gadsden Elementary School District 32.
If you have an early ballot, please bring it in today to any vote center or the Yuma County Recorder’s Office before 7 p.m. You don’t have to stand in line. Just walk up to the secure ballot box and drop it in – it’s that simple.
And if you want to cast your vote in person, head to a Vote Center anywhere in Yuma County – you don’t have to go to a specific one, just find the one that is most convenient for you.
Vote Centers are located at:
• The Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
• Yuma Catholic High School, 2100 W. 28th St., Yuma
• Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
• Community Christian Church, 6480 E. Highway 95, Yuma
• St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma
• Arizona Western College Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton
• Somerton Library, 240 Canal St., Somerton
• Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave., Somerton
• Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis
• San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave., San Luis
• Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St., Yuma
And readers, it’s important to note that both the Yuma Civic Center and St. John Neumann Catholic Church have been designated as mega centers.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Your voice matters on every single one of these races. Please be heard. Head to the polls today, and cast your vote.