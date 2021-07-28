If it seems like Yuma’s been growing in leaps and bounds, it’s not your imagination.
In fact, there are more than 600 new homes coming into the city of Yuma’s solid waste collection system every year, according to Joel Olea, director of public works.
That in turn means the city needs to add a new trash pickup route to accommodate the growth.
The new route will run through the area south of 32nd Street, from Avenue 61/2E to Avenue 9E.
There are nine new subdivisions being built out in that area, including Araby Crossing, Sierra Montana, Trail Estates, Desert Sands and Saguaro. And there are more subdivisions in the design phase.
It’s amazing that Yuma is seeing such remarkable growth right now – especially on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez recently noted that the city saw the largest number of newly constructed homes and the second largest number of commercial projects in its history in 2020.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls noted in his State of the City address that those new homes in 2020 had a construction value of $167.6 million.
And, in the first quarter of 2021, new home permits were up 46% compared to last year – leading the mayor to note, “we’re on pace to have another record this year.”
With such growth comes the need for supporting infrastructure.
In addition to a new trash route, the city will also have to expand the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility, located at 3901 S. Avenue 6E. Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton noted that the plant serves the smallest but fastest growing area in our community.
The city is also planning to add a new fire station – Fire Station No. 7 – to serve the east mesa, due to growth in the area. The fire station will be located at the northeast corner of 34 Street and Avenue 81/2E.
These are basic needs necessary to accommodate growth.
However, Yuma is growing at an incredible pace – and with that comes the need for supporting businesses as well, such as restaurants, shops, medical offices, etc.
And that raises an interesting question. If you could choose such businesses for Yuma, especially in this growing area, what would you like to see? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.