Hello, sunshine, and goodbye wind!
With all the windy days lately, it’s been tough to be outside to enjoy the best of all that Yuma has to offer.
But according to the National Weather Service (NWS), that’s all about to change.
Temperatures are expected to warm rapidly this week, with near-record highs expected Friday through Sunday.
We know it’s warming up, despite the wind. The NWS reported the low in Yuma Wednesday was 62, and if you were outside at all Wednesday morning, it was actually quite pleasant.
But as usual, Mother Nature doesn’t plan on holding back.
Check out the NWS forecast for the coming days.
Today, the high temperature is expected to peak at 91 degrees. The record for March 24 is 96.
On Friday, Mother Nature will crank the dial a bit further, to 96. The record for that date is 99.
Then on Saturday, we creep just a little bit closer to the 100-degree mark at 97. The record for March 26, by the way, is 100.
Now, we know in Yuma that 100 degrees is really just a taste of summer here. In fact, somewhere around mid-August, we start yearning for the coolness of a 100-degree day. But it March, it sounds a bit daunting.
On average, Yuma hits 90 degrees by March 21. Our first 95-degree day arrives on April 8, and our first 100 degree day is April 25. Mind you, these are averages, according to the National Weather Service, which uses records dating back to 1878 to determine Yuma’s averages.
Our all-time earliest dates are 90 degrees on Feb. 3, 1963; 95 degrees on Feb. 25, 1986; and 100 degrees on March 12, 1916.
So far this year, though, we appear to be on track for normal. Yuma hit 90 degrees already, on March 15 – not all that far off of the average date of March 21.
And despite that forecasted high of 97 on Saturday, Sunday is looking a little cooler, at 93 degrees.
For now, this is manageable.
But next week, the Yuma County Fair kicks off, and we’re hoping for some nice weather to make the event extra amazing.
So, Mother Nature, please – keep the wind to a gentle breeze, and leave the highs somewhere in the mid-80s, at least through April 3!