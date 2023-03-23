If you want to live a long, healthy life, you know you’ve got to exercise some. And an easy way to get exercise is by getting our steps in each day – but across America, those daily steps have dropped, researchers say, which isn’t great news for our health.

According to a new study, Americans took fewer steps during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve yet to get back to it, CNN reports.

