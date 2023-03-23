If you want to live a long, healthy life, you know you’ve got to exercise some. And an easy way to get exercise is by getting our steps in each day – but across America, those daily steps have dropped, researchers say, which isn’t great news for our health.
According to a new study, Americans took fewer steps during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve yet to get back to it, CNN reports.
The study found that on average, people are taking about 600 fewer steps per day than they did before the pandemic began.
Researchers note if the reduction in steps continues, it can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, hypertension, diabetes and more.
Getting those steps in matters.
According to a separate study, overweight people can lower their risk of obesity by 64% if they increase their daily steps from 6,000 a day to 11,000 a day, CNN notes.
The study is a reminder that it’s important to move. It’s easy to spend the day sitting in front of the computer working, and then we get home from work only to plop down on the couch to unwind with some television. Next thing you know, it’s time for bed, and the next day, we reset the clock and start all over again.
And yet, going for a walk offers so many benefits, both mentally and physically.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a brisk walk can help you maintain a healthy weight, lose body fat, strengthen your bones and muscles, improve muscle endurance, increase energy levels, strengthen your immune system and reduce strength and tension.
It can also prevent or manage a host of conditions, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes. Walking can also improve your mood, cognition, memory, sleep, balance and coordination, too.
All that from a walk, folks.
The Mayo Clinic notes the faster, farther and more frequently you walk, the better the benefits, but this is something you can build up to – the key is just getting out there and doing it.
And right now, it’s a great time in Yuma to build the habit. The weather is just about the best in the country (imagine walking in the snowy northern states and Canada right now!).
To help you get started, Yuma also has a lot of walking paths, and you can adapt your walk to meet your needs and time availability.
It can be hard to set aside the time for personal health. We get that. But ultimately, walking is one of the easiest things to do to help your body and mind. Get out there today, Yuma, and start getting those steps in.