On Sunday morning, seven teens and young men should have been celebrating Mother’s Day with their families.
Instead, five were injured and two were dead after a shooting Saturday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On Sunday morning, seven teens and young men should have been celebrating Mother’s Day with their families.
Instead, five were injured and two were dead after a shooting Saturday night.
The two who were killed were 19 and 20 years old, and a 16-year-old boy was flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.
Five other victims – males ages 15, 16, 18 and 19 – were treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for “non-life threatening injuries,” the Yuma Police Department said Sunday.
We don’t know exactly what happened yet. On Sunday, the press release from YPD was slim on specifics.
However, we do know that now, Yuma can count itself among the numbers of communities with mass shootings.
It’s a club we never wanted to be a part of. Ever.
By Sunday afternoon, the Yuma shooting was included on the Gun Violence Archive website (gunviolencearchive.org), which tracks mass shootings across the country.
The website notes that as of 4 p.m. May 14, there have been 221 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2023, counting ours. There have been 560 youths between the ages of 12-17 killed, and 1,370 injured.
Readers, Yuma is now counted in these statistics.
We aren’t alone, but that’s no comfort to us.
There were six mass shootings across the U.S. on Saturday, with 24 people injured and five people killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Seven of those victims were here in Yuma.
And on May 14, gun violence continued, with another mass shooting incident in Anderson, Indiana, that injured another six people.
Obviously, we don’t have answers here in Yuma.
We’ve heard a lot of rumors about what happened here Saturday night, but so far, we don’t know anything concrete, and we aren’t willing to speculate about what we’ve heard.
Here’s what we do know.
On Mother’s Day 2023, when families should be celebrating, two families were making arrangements to bury their sons.
One teen was in Phoenix, fighting for his life, and four others are recovering from injuries suffered at the scene.
Thoughts and prayers? Obviously that’s not delivering the results we need in this country.
Hug your kids close tonight, Yuma. Tell them how much you love them, and help them understand the value of human life. And whether they are 10, 15, 20 or 25, make sure they know that gun violence is NEVER the solution.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.