Next week is arguably the biggest week in Yuma County, one that adults and kids of all ages look forward to every single year.
That’s right, readers. It’s time for the Yuma County Fair, which begins on Tuesday and wraps up Sunday.
It’s one of the most beloved events here, a reunion of sorts as people turn out in droves to the fairgrounds.
In fact, it’s often hard to walk 10 feet without running into an old friend or making a new one.
The biggest night of the fair is often the demolition derby, when the grandstands are packed to the rafters with excited fans ready to watch the action.
But derby night isn’t the only highlight.
The fair offers terrific rides and carnival games, musicians and performers, and delicious food. One of the coolest things about meals at the fair is the chance to support local nonprofit organizations in the process. Yuma Rotary will be out there will bells on selling Kammann sausage and tritip, for example, and several other nonprofits also have food booths every year. (And, readers, speaking of food, if you are new to Yuma, we strongly recommend finding the cinnamon rolls! So delicious!)
But ultimately, the Yuma County Fair is about the kids. It’s about the FFA and 4-H projects that these kids pour their hearts and souls into every single year. Some focus on the animals, raising everything from poultry and rabbits to sheep and steer. Others create amazing cakes and candies, arts and crafts, photography and woodworking projects.
They all work hard, and their efforts are amazing to see. We invite you to walk through the buildings and barns to check out their projects and give them some encouraging words of support, or sit down and watch these kids show their animals. After all, this is really their fair, a culmination of the hard work by our youths of all ages.
The Yuma County Fair is a tradition here, one that’s marking its 71st anniversary this year and still going strong.
Readers, what’s your favorite part of the Yuma County Fair? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
And to learn more about the fair or to check out the schedule of events, visit www.YumaFair.com.
