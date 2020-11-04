Good morning, Yuma County!
It’s Wednesday morning, and thankfully, that means election season is over – at least, the voting portion anyway.
The campaigns are over. Voters have done their duty, cast their ballots, and participated in the greatest of political processes.
To those who voted, thank you.
As we write this editorial, we don’t know the winner of the presidential race, or any other race, for that matter. It’s 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday night, and the polls closed in Arizona just a few moments ago.
There’s been a lot of talk about how divisive this election cycle has been nationwide, and yes, we’ve seen it here too, in damaged signs and a general sense of apprehension, on both sides of the aisle.
The Yuma Sun team has had countless conversations with people – both Republican and Democrat – who are genuinely nervous about what comes next.
Here’s what we know, readers.
Yumans have heart and soul, dedication, drive and passion. It has been evident all year long, despite the weirdness that is 2020, and those characteristics aren’t going away any time soon, regardless of who’s in office.
We’ll continue to extend a helping hand to those in need, be it a neighbor or a friend or a total stranger.
We’ll continue to work together to build and improve our community, one step at a time.
We’ll continue to talk, to debate and yes – even argue, but when the day is done, we’ll also shake hands and move forward.
National politics might feel topsy-turvy, but Yuma’s community is strong, and there’s room at the table for everyone.
Today, tomorrow, and the day after that, the sun will rise, and the sun will set, and in between, Yumans will continue to rise too, to work together to grow and improve.
It’s the Yuma way, and why we’re proud to call our community home.