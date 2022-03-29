Yuma County, are you ready for an exciting week?
Today, the Yuma County Fair returns in full force – and it’s sure to be a terrific one.
For the last two years, the Yuma County Fair has been voted the “Best Event That Is Most Missed This Year” by readers of the Yuma Sun in our annual Yuma’s Best contest. Clearly, the fair is well-loved.
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and in 2021, the fair was postponed until October.
And while that October fair was refreshing, it wasn’t quite the same. Attendees enjoyed the carnival rides, food booths, music and stage acts, and there were two demolition derbies.
However, the livestock events and auctions had been held earlier in the year – and were notably missing from the fall event.
Starting today, however, the fair is back, 100% ready for some fun.
On Monday, the fairgrounds was a hive of activity as organizers put the final touches on rides, games and displays, and kids did the final preparations for their animals.
And really, the kids are the heart of the Yuma County Fair.
Yuma County’s 4-H and FFA kids put their hearts and souls into this every year. If you haven’t walked through the livestock exhibits or watched the kids show their animals, it’s worth checking out.
Yuma’s kids also do an amazing job in a variety of other projects at the fair as well, from home economics, horticulture, photography and more – so be sure to walk through all the booths!
It’s a great year to celebrate. Not only is it the first full fair since the start of COVID, but it’s also the fair’s 70th anniversary. And that, readers, is a milestone worth celebrating!
The fair officially begins at 3 p.m. today, with admission $2 each for people 6 and older. The following days, admission will be $7 per person 12 and older, $5 for those 6 to 11, and free for for those 5 and under.
After today, fair gates open at 8 a.m. March 30 through April 1, 9 a.m. on April 2 and noon on April 3.
Stop by, check it out, and join us in welcoming back the Yuma County Fair!