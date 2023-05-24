Student-athletes pull double duty.
Student-athletes pull double duty.
They do their class work – homework, studying, taking exams – all the things high school students must do to succeed.
And then, they give it their all athletically too, practicing, training, working out and playing their sports, spending their spare time perfecting their sport to help lead their team – and their school – to victory.
On Monday night, we honored the best of Yuma’s high school athletes at the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region sports banquet.
This is no small feat.
The Yuma Sun covers eight high schools every year – Yuma, Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis, San Pasqual, Antelope and Yuma Catholic, including 21 sports. We go to infinite matches, games and tournaments, covering students from the field to the floor and everywhere in between.
But without a doubt, the biggest project that we do annually is selecting the All-Region teams and the Players of the Year for each sport. Then, we take it one step further, and choose the overall Coach of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, and Female Athlete of the Year.
It’s not a decision we take lightly. First, we ask for nominations from area coaches – and, coaches, this feedback is critical to us. It’s the starting point for our entire process. To those coaches who take the time to fill out the forms and give us some insight, thank you. Your input is essential and appreciated.
Then, we weigh the coaches’ input and the players’ statistics along with what we’ve seen unfold throughout the year to select the All-Region teams for each sport, followed at the end of the year by the top three awards.
Deciding the All-Region teams, the Players of the Year and the Coach of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, and Female Athlete of the Year isn’t something we take lightly. It takes countless hours of hard work, starting with the Yuma Sun’s Mac Friday and Randy Hoeft, but it’s hard work that we are glad to do. It’s amazing and inspiring to see what these teens can do.
This year, those honors went to the following:
• Male Athlete of the Year: Trenton Blomquist, Yuma Catholic junior
• Female Athlete of the Year: Rori Hoffmeyer, Cibola senior
• Coach of the Year: Jesus Rojas, San Luis boys soccer coach
Our student athletes work hard every year, both in the classroom and in their sports – and many of these students participate in several sports.
To each of our honorees Monday night and all of the Yuma County sports community, we salute you! Congrats on a spectacular 2022-2023 sports year!
