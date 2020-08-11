Did you look at the night skies over Yuma County this weekend, readers? If you did, chances are, you saw a shooting star or two – or maybe more.
And if you head outside Tuesday and Wednesday night, you’ll probably see a lot more.
The Perseid meteor shower peaks on Aug. 11 and 12. And based on what members of the Sun editorial team saw over the weekend, this year it’s a terrific show.
On Friday night out in the desert near Fisher’s Landing, at least a dozen meteors were spotted over the course of an hour – bright, fast flashes of light falling toward the Earth.
The Perseid meteor shower comes from the tail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle, which the Earth passes through every year. Each meteor is a small speck of ice and dust from the tail, visible as they burn up in our atmosphere – leading to shooting stars, Mental Floss reports.
The name Perseid is after the constellation Perseus, from which the meteors appear to come.
This is the best meteor shower of the year, according to NASA, so readers, it’s one definitely worth checking out.
In fact, look at this NASA description.
“With very fast and bright meteors, Perseids frequently leave long ‘wakes’ of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere.”
According to NASA, the best time to view the Perseids is from 2 a.m. until dawn, focusing on the northeast part of the sky.
However, on Friday night, the meteor shower was visible after sunset, once the sun’s glow fully left the sky, starting around 9 p.m.
Sunset this week is right around 7:30 p.m., while moonrise this week is between 11:30 p.m. and midnight – so that provides stargazers with a limited window of dark sky for meteor shower viewing.
That window is small, but even so, experts note this year viewers might spot as many as 40-50 meteors an hour – although NASA’s peak activity meteor count calls for up to 100 meteors per hour.
NASA notes there are at least three other weaker meteor showers active right now: the Alpha Capricornids, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Kappa Cygnids – boosting your chances of seeing some shooting stars this week.
Head outside Yuma, find a dark patch of sky, and check it out!