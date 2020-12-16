What kind of city do you want Yuma to be in the next decade?
The City of Yuma is working on its strategic plan after hearing input from community members through listening tours, surveys and conversations with residents, followed by an October retreat with city council and staff.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez recently presented a draft of the vision and its strategies.
The proposed vision states, “Yuma is a thriving, safe and prosperous community with opportunities powered by innovation, partnerships, collaboration and robust education, a unique place that all generations are proud to share.”
Then, the strategic outcomes state:
• Safe and prosperous: Yuma is a safe and prosperous city that supports thriving businesses, access to education and multi-generational opportunities.
• Active and appealing: Yuma plans and leverages its natural resources, public spaces and cultural amenities to support an active and appealing community.
• Connected and engaged: Yuma is a connected and engaged through active communication, forward-looking partnerships and ongoing public involvement.
• Unique and creative: Yuma is a unique and creative community, built on our shared history, sense of place and civic pride.
• Respected and responsible: Yuma is a trusted steward of city resources, relied upon to provide premier services and regional leadership.
The document also defines each strategic outcome, with a list of council and staff priorities. Those appeared in the Dec. 13 edition of the Yuma Sun, and include items such as building a park on the East Mesa, updating zoning regulations, broadband infrastructure projects, creating a simplified process for murals, and keeping taxes low and relevant to residents’ desire for services.
The bottom line is, the city is working on defining outcomes and plans for the next 10 years, with these principles and statements to use as guidance.
It’s a broad document covering a variety of topics, but it’s designed to be updated annually as projects are completed and new ones are added.
It’s an interesting process. The annual update will provide an additional layer of transparency to the city, and accountability as well. It’s a checklist of sorts – and residents can follow along.
That’s something we like to see. When the goals are clearly stated, the community can track the city’s progress. And because it’s a living document of sorts, it can also evolve with the community’s needs.
What do you think, readers? Do you think the council is on track with this idea, or is there something missing? And what projects do you think should be prioritized?
Let us know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.