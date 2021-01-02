Gallup did its annual survey for the most admired man and woman, and the results were interesting.
The most admired man of 2020 was President Donald Trump, while the most admired woman was former first lady Michelle Obama.
It’s somewhat fascinating when one considers that the two are political polar opposites.
Gallup notes that Trump’s win ends a 12-year run as most admired man for former President Barack Obama, while Michelle Obama’s win marks the third year in a row she’s received the honor.
For the most admired man, Gallup notes that 48% of Republicans chose Trump. No other public figure received more than 2% of Republicans’ votes.
Among Democrats, Barack Obama received 32% of the vote, while President-Elect Joe Biden received 13%.
Independents were evenly split between Trump (11%) and Obama (11%).
Setting party aside and looking at the overall results for most admired man, Trump won with 18%, followed by Barack Obama (15%), Biden (6%) and Dr. Anthony Fauci (3%). The rest of the top 10 included Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Bill Gates, LeBron James and the Dalai Lama.
On the most admired woman side, Michelle Obama had 10% of the overall vote, while Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris had 6%, and First Lady Melania Trump rounded out the top three with 4%. The rest of the top 10 included Oprah Winfrey, Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Queen Elizabeth II, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Greta Thunberg.
“(Melania) Trump leads among Republicans at 8%, followed by Barrett (4%) and )former South Carolina Gov. Nikki) Haley (4%). Democrats are about equally likely to name Obama (17%) and Harris (16%), and 5% name Ocasio-Cortez,” Gallup reports. “Obama leads among independents (11%), with Trump second at 4%.”
The question was an open-ended one, meaning that respondents were free to choose whoever came to mind first.
Given that structure, whom would you choose as the most admired man and woman? And are there Yumans in particular whom you would select?
Yuma County is home to some amazing people who have tremendous impact here. After watching another year of political wrangling at the national level from both Democrats and Republicans in a messy election year, it’s worth looking to home for true inspiration.
Readers, who rises to the top for you? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.