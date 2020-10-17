One of our expectations of our elected officials is to be fiscally responsible with our taxpayer dollars.
Money has to be stretched to meet a variety of needs, yet everyone has a different opinion on how that should best be accomplished.
City officials have to listen to that feedback, take it into consideration, and then make decisions based on it – all the while being mindful of taxpayer dollars and cents.
Recently, the city of Yuma announced that it saved $1.87 million on the contract for the construction of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex.
The contract was originally scheduled to be awarded during a Feb. 5 meeting for $6.97 million to Core Construction of Phoenix. However, it was removed from the agenda after protest from Yumans.
One citizen, Jerry LoCoco, pointed out concerns over the job order contracting and construction manager at risk project delivery methods, and noted that the CRM method would result in excessive profit margins. Considering that the funds are paid for with taxpayer dollars, the goal is to find the best possible value.
The city listened, put the contract out to bid, and received five bids, two incomplete, ranging from the low bid of $5.1 million to $6.04 million – all lower than the initial $6.97 million.
The end result is a win on multiple fronts.
A local company – Pilkington Contracting Co., doing business as Pilkington Construction Co., was awarded the contact, for $5.1 million. That means a local company will do this work, using local resources and paying local employees, who in turn will spend those dollars here locally as well.
And, at the same time, $1.87 million in taxpayer funds were saved, money that can be used on another project.
The city listened to its constituents, for an end result that is in the best interests of the city as a whole.
Kudos to LoCoco for bringing his concerns to the council – and kudos to the city for listening and taking action.