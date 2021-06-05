The City of Yuma is wrapping up its budgeting process, and it’s asking for input from residents.
The budget has a cap of $522.5 million for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for June 16.
Included in this coming year’s proposed budget is:
• $122.4 million Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability and strong contingency reserves
• $80 million Desert Dunes Wastewater Plant expansion
• $23.1 million America Rescue Plan Act planning
• $106.9 million increase of Capital Improvement Program expenditures over FY 2021
• $25.1 million in additional grant-funded projects over FY 2021
The city has allocated a 22% target fund reserve in the general fund for FY 2022 to keep critical services ongoing for nearly three months, even if revenues were to drop to zero during that time.
In addition, a 3% budget stabilization reserve is included in the general fund to be used as an immediate stop-gap in the event that the city’s fiscally conservative forecasts are still inadequate to meet the actualities of the coming year.
The budget includes a message from City Administrator Philip Rodriguez, which lists activities and priorities for Fiscal Year 2022. That list includes:
• Building Fire Station 7, to be located at Avenue 8 1/2 E and Desert Springs Drive.
• Finalizing the citywide fiber optic network
• Launching the East Mesa community park project
• Relocating the City Prosecutor’s Office to reflect better service delivery
• Begin addressing playground equipment replacement needs in existing parks
• Replacing all golf carts at the Desert Hills Golf Course to ensure an attractive golf course experience
• Oil seal 20 miles of roadway
• Slurry seal 40 miles of roadway
• Removing and replacing 80 streetlight poles
• Renovating restrooms at Joe Henry Optimist Center Park and Carver Park
• Securing and launching a citizen request management (CRM) tool to increase citizen access to information while improving communication with citizens and meeting their demands 24/7
• Upgrading an essential tool that allows staff to broadcast, stream and record City Council meetings and integrate Zoom into meeting broadcasts
• Replacing City Hall’s aging AC units
• Replacing the Civic Center roof
It’s an ambitious list, but it does address a variety of needs across the city, from road maintenance to park updates – items that impact the quality of life for our residents. To read the message from Rodriguez in its entirety and see all of the budget priorities, the budget can be found on the city’s website, https://www.yumaaz.gov/
There will be one more opportunity for residents to weigh in on the budget, at the Yuma City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 16, or you can email or call the city directly prior to June 16 to share your thoughts.
But we’re curious, readers. If you could set any priority for the City of Yuma budget, what would it be? Is there something you feel should be a focus? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.