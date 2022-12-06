Yuma County woke up Monday to a rare sight: a world obscured by a soft white fog.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Yuma County on Monday, noting that visibility could be one-quarter mile or less, leading to hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
The National Geographic Society describes fog as “a cloud that touches the ground.” It’s almost poetic, isn’t it?
Fog is created when a thick cloud of tiny water droplets hangs in the air at or near the earth’s surface, affecting visibility.
Some areas of the country are more prone to fog than others, Weather.com reports, but the least foggy location in the United States is the Desert Southwest, from southern Nevada and southwest Utah into Arizona and southeast New Mexico. This area sees only a few days of dense fog a year – a statement to which Yumans can attest.
At the other end of the spectrum is Grand Banks, Newfoundland, Canada – the foggiest place in the world. “The chilly Labrador current from the north meets up with the much warmer Gulf Stream from the south, creating 206 foggy days per year,” the Farmers’ Almanac reports.
Because fog happens so rarely here in Yuma County, such conditions can be flummoxing to drivers. So it’s worth checking in with the experts to see what they recommend when it comes to driving in fog.
According to the National Weather Service, there are a few tips drivers should remember.
The first is to slow down, and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Also, make your vehicle visible by using your low-beam headlights – and if your vehicle has fog lights, turn those on too. But don’t turn on your high-beams, which can cause glare and make it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road, the NWS says.
It’s also a good idea to leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, in case of sudden stops or slow downs.
The NWS also recommends following the lines on the road with your eyes, to help ensure you stay in the proper lane.
And in extremely dense fog, where the visibility is near zero, the NWS says the best course of action is to turn on your hazard lights, and then pull into a safe location, such as a parking lot or the far edge of the roadway, and stop until the conditions improve.
Yuma only sees a few foggy days each year, but keeping these tips in mind will help keep our roads safer when such conditions arise!