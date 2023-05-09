On Friday, the sports television community lost a legend, as longtime FOX producer, Mark Reda, lost a battle with cancer. He was 65.
If you’ve ever watched Dodgers or Diamondbacks baseball from the past 35 years, you’ve watched his work.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On Friday, the sports television community lost a legend, as longtime FOX producer, Mark Reda, lost a battle with cancer. He was 65.
If you’ve ever watched Dodgers or Diamondbacks baseball from the past 35 years, you’ve watched his work.
A titan of the industry, Mark began his career as a UCLA student in a TV truck, becoming a graphics operator, Emmy Award-winning producer and eventual teacher and mentor to hundreds of students across 45 years in the business.
I met Mark during my time at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State, where he taught me endless lessons about the sports world and became my mentor.
A kind, jovial man with a smile 10 miles wide and a booming laugh, Mark guided me and some of my closest friends on broadcasts of ASU athletics. We shared laughs, jokes, stories, golf rounds and so much more.
He lived a beautiful life, using his experience and knowledge to inspire others to pursue their dreams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.