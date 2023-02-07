If you are interested in taking the three-hour trek to partake in the Phoenix pandemo-nium this week, beware.

There’s enough happening over the week to turn the Phoenix metro area upside down. A shortlist of events in the AZ capital this weekend: Concerts by Drake, Luke Combs, MGK, Cardi B, 21 Savage and Diplo, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the main event on Phoenix’s crazy card of chaos, Super Bowl LVII.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you