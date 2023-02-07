If you are interested in taking the three-hour trek to partake in the Phoenix pandemo-nium this week, beware.
There’s enough happening over the week to turn the Phoenix metro area upside down. A shortlist of events in the AZ capital this weekend: Concerts by Drake, Luke Combs, MGK, Cardi B, 21 Savage and Diplo, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the main event on Phoenix’s crazy card of chaos, Super Bowl LVII.
Over a million visitors are expected in downtown Phoenix alone this weekend. Monday the 13th is expected to be the busiest day in PHX Sky Harbor Airport’s history with 180,000 people expected. The Valley Metro light rail system is expecting north of 125,000 people to ride their trains on Saturday alone, potentially breaking another record.
I will be heading into the chaos to attend the Phoenix Open, but beyond my Saturday visit to TPC Scottsdale, believe me when I say I am staying put.