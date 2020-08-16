Fall detection devices for seniors are a good investment. I signed up my mom last year, and she’s fallen a couple of times. If it wasn’t for the medical alert system, who knows how long she would have been on the floor waiting for someone to show up. She has bad knees and doesn’t have the strength to get up.
My mom wears the device around her neck, and if it detects a fall, the medical alert company will try to contact her to see if it’s a true emergency or if she accidentally set off the alarm. If they can’t reach her, they call the fire department.
Afterward, the medical alert staff calls her emergency contacts. So I got a call late at night and then panic ensued because I couldn’t reach her. It’s a terrible feeling not being able to do anything. I considered jumping in my car and driving the five hours to her house.
Finally I reached a relative, who made sure she was OK. The medical alert system worked as it’s supposed to, but that time between knowing something happened and knowing that everything turned out well is scary.