Everybody loves the underdog. The comeback story is one of the sweetest in sports, but for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, his own comeback is about to reach its climax.
In the 2018 National Championship, then a junior at Alabama, Hurts was benched for freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who sparked a Tide comeback in the second half for a Bama victory. The benched upperclassmen didn’t fuss, instead smiling and giving credit to his teammates.
At Oklahoma, Hurts transformed into a football demon, setting career records through the air and on the ground en route to the College Football Playoff.
Now the mature, smiling Southerner finds himself at the helm of the NFC Champion Eagles three years into his career after struggling through earning the starting job, as well as shoulder and ankle injuries. He’s also a finalist for NFL MVP.
From the Alabama bench to the doorstep of the Super Bowl. What a character arc it may be.