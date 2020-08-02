Some of my friends “sent” their kids off to virtual school this past week. I’m not a parent, so it was interesting to read their social media posts about the new way of doing school.
One friend described it as the “calmest least chaotic first day of school ever.” She said her kid was “up and ready to go” and “very excited.”
But she noted that some parents had expressed feelings of sadness due to how the school year is starting. She pointed out that it’s the parents, not the kids, who are grieving the loss of “normalcy.”
She invited those parents “to reflect on their emotions,” noting that “kids are resilient” and “so tech-savvy … They’ve got this, no problem,” she stated.
For those parents grieving the loss of normalcy, she suggested they go ahead and go outside and take those “back to school” photos. This way they can keep up with some of the traditions.
I think she made very good points! She’s one smart mommy. Happy back to school!