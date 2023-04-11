The Masters has come and gone, but I want to discuss my favorite part of the entire event, The Champions Dinner.
Last Tuesday, 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler hosted the Masters Champions Dinner, serving up a Texas-based menu for his fellow champions with a menu of cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, ribeye or redfish with sides and a warm skillet cookie.
Now that’s my kind of meal.
However, since Ben Hogan began the tradition back in 1952, there have been plenty of delicious options that will make your mouth water, and some that may make you glad you didn’t win the most prestigious golf tournament in the world (somehow).
The former? I’ll take Hideki Matsuyama’s Miyazaki Wagyu A5 Ribeye with sides, as well as Japanese strawberry cheesecake for dessert.
The latter? Sandy Lyle and his native Scottish choice of haggis, mashed potatoes and mashed turnips (sorry, no thanks).
What will 2023 champ Jon Rahm decide on?
What would you serve at Augusta?