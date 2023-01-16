Recently, major steps have been taken for college athletes earning the right to profit off of themselves. NCAA athletes are able to accept money from businesses in exchange for usage in advertisements, sponsorships or public appearances.
Most partnerships stem from athletic prestige or a broad audience around the athlete, but there have been some entertaining exceptions.
The newest of these came about last Thursday, when it was announced Division-II Lake Erie College lineman Dieunerst Collin was set to partner with Popeyes.
10 years ago, Collin went viral on Vine (2010's TikTok) in a video which he was mistaken for viral star Lil Terrio. Collin went viral for his suspicious stare back at the man taking the video, sparking a meme which is still circulated regularly today.
Collin's partnership with the brand that took him to improbable internet heights includes a billboard appearance stating, "From Memes to Dreams" with his famous meme image, as well as a current photo.