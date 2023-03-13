On Sunday night, USA Baseball lost to Mexico 11-5.
The Mexican squad is loaded with talent, but when you look at the USA roster, it does not compare.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On Sunday night, USA Baseball lost to Mexico 11-5.
The Mexican squad is loaded with talent, but when you look at the USA roster, it does not compare.
46 total All-Star selections, 32 Silver Slugger awards, 23 Gold Gloves, four batting title champs, three MVPs for five total MVP awards, the list goes on.
The pitchers though? The talent just doesn’t match.
41-year-old Adam Wainwright, Brady Singer, Kyle Freeland, Lance Lynn, along with mixed bullpen of random middle-inning guys and lockdown relievers (the only bright spot) make up the staff.
Where are the likes of Jacob DeGrom, AL Cy Young Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Zack Wheeler or Max Fried? Oh, they’re at spring training, worried about their health and buildup to the season.
This is why the World Baseball Classic is cool, but not as legitimate as it could be. NL Cy Young Sandy Alcantara is throwing for the Dominican Republic because he has pride, something these Americans seem to be missing.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.