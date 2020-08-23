Snowing chocolate? Did you read about the town where it snowed cocoa? When the news gets too heavy, I like to search for offbeat news. That’s how I learned that residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at a chocolate factory malfunctioned, as reported by The Associated Press.
Combined with strong winds on Friday morning, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, leaving a fine cocoa dusting. The ventilation system has now been repaired, AP reported.
I imagined people standing outside looking up with their tongues sticking out. That’s what my siblings and I used to do when it snowed occasionally in my hometown. We would stand with our tongues out trying to catch snowflakes.
My mom would put out containers to collect snow, and then she would add sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract, and we would enjoy homemade snow cones. Ah! Sweet memories!