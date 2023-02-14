Super Bowl commer-cials are always guaranteed to be one of the best parts of the big game every single year, as no matter the result of the contest on the field, major brands and companies are always going to swing for the fences for the largest annual audience in television.
Tubi, a Fox-owned streaming service, produced perhaps the most misleading and controversial Super Bowl commercial in recent memory with its 15-second spot on Sunday evening, faking millions of viewers out with an incredible showing of the platform.