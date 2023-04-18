There may not be a more impactful basketball player out there than Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers.
It may be hard to hear after the Clippers came back to beat the Suns in Game 1 of the West 1st Round Playoffs, but it’s the truth.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
There may not be a more impactful basketball player out there than Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers.
It may be hard to hear after the Clippers came back to beat the Suns in Game 1 of the West 1st Round Playoffs, but it’s the truth.
Westbrook proved his worth with perhaps the most impressive performance of Game 1, and that’s with a 3-for-19 shooting clip!
Nine points, five offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds for a total of 11, eight assists, two steals and three blocks.
In the final minute alone, with the Clips up by one, Westbrook grabbed a Kawhi Leonard miss to keep the possession alive, then nearly had another board as the ball was tipped out by Deandre Ayton.
Westbrook was fouled and made both clutch foul shots. He then locked up Devin Booker, blocked his shot AND threw the ball off of Booker’s body while going out of bounds.
Look out for Westbrook’s impact in Game 2 on Tuesday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.