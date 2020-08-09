A friend asked me where I want to go when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. That got me thinking. The very first place is not a touristy spot. I want to go to my hometown to visit my mom. I haven’t seen her in months! Way too long.
During the pandemic, I’ve been tempted to go see her, and I’m glad I didn’t give in. There was about a week when I had the virus but I didn’t know it, I hadn’t shown symptoms. What if I had gone to see her? Like many older people, she has several underlying conditions. I would have been devastated to see her get sick because I went against the advice of health officials. So I can’t wait until it’s safe to see her. I don’t know when that will be, but in the meantime, we keep in touch through the phone.
But after I see my mom? I crave the beach. The waves. The ocean breeze. The fresh air. Palm trees swaying in the breeze. The salty smell of ocean water. I’m not sure where, or when it will be, but I’m dreaming of the day.