My family and I were very fortunate with our recovery from COVID-19. We’re grateful that we had the “moderate” version and didn’t need to be hospitalized. We stayed home and took care of ourselves and one another.
Not everyone has this situation. Some people live alone and don’t have a family support system. An AARP article featured a woman who never married and lives on her own. She felt “utterly vulnerable” and “terrified.” She relied on friends and neighbors, who cooked, shopped for groceries and ran errands.
Her advice? Plan ahead, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts also offered tips to people without caregivers. Your doctor’s office can likely help with home health care. Vets should check with the VA to see if they’re eligible for home health care. A senior center might deliver meals. The state’s agency on aging and church or synagogue volunteers might be able to help.
You might also find out that your village of friends and neighbors would be more than happy to help.