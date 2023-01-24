On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the results of the 2023 Hall of Fame vote live from Cooperstown on MLB Network at 4 p.m. Any electees will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 23 in Cooperstown. The electees will join longtime Atlanta Brave Fred McGriff.
Some notable names both new and returning to the ballot are Carlos Beltran, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Andy Pettite and Torii Hunter.