The World Health Organization announced people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are now driving the virus’s spread. We’ve all heard the stories of crowded parties and bars filled with younger people, and we might have condemned them for their carelessness, but an article in National Geographic pointed out that most are just trying to do their jobs.
A lot of young people work in retail, restaurants and the hospitality industry in direct contact with the public and at greater risk of being exposed. They can’t do their jobs at home.
With a great loss of jobs during the pandemic and because they’re earlier in their careers and less educated, younger adults feel compelled to take a job even if it puts them at risk. And although they’re less likely to die from COVID-19, they aren’t being spared. In the U.S., 1 in 5 hospitalized young adults has required intensive care.
As the article noted, they’re blamed for spreading the virus, but they’re also facing the brunt of the transmission risk that comes with keeping the economy going.