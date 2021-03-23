You have to wonder if travel agents, hotels, amusement parks and restaurants are starting to sweat a little.
I mean, just when it seems like the country is starting to slowly open back up after a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of a gallon of gasoline has gone through the roof.
And when the price of gas soars, well, it’s been my experience that people start staying home, refusing to put another drop of petrol in the family truck if they don’t have to. That means nixing the annual family vacation that was wiped out a year ago because of the coronavirus, putting it off for yet another year.
In Yuma, I’ve found that the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now over $3. It wasn’t too long ago that we were actually under $2 a gallon, and more recently, we were in the $2.25 range.
Whatever the reasons are for this spike, someone needs to get a handle on it and make America drivable again.