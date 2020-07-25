I recently told someone I was feeling more normal after recovering from COVID-19, and he said, “Do you mean you feel more like yourself?” Yes, that’s right! After all, what is normal? We might think normal is what we’re used to, but not everybody’s normal is our normal.
I know several people on the autism spectrum, some high functioning, but they still struggle with not feeling normal because they feel like they don’t fit in. But just because they think and see the world differently than many others doesn’t make them abnormal, just different.
But there is so much pressure to conform to “normal” that they end up feeling like misfits and alone. So I try to remind myself that not everyone thinks like me. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. They’re just being themselves. And if I want others to accept me, with all my quirks and eccentricities, I have to accept them.