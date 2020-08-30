You might have heard that the Humane Society of Yuma was forced to cancel some spay, neuter and vaccination programs due to a lack of veterinary services. It’s not just a HSOY problem.
Arizona West Veterinarian posted this past week that every vet clinic in Yuma has been actively recruiting for veterinarians for quite some time. Yuma has lost several vets to relocation in recent months, four since June, and none have been replaced to date. “Not for lack of trying,” the post noted.
“It is truly heartbreaking for us to not be able to help each and every one of your pets that need help. Our receptionists have had to tell in the upwards of 30+ people per day that we can’t help them, most of which respond out of frustration and blame our ‘lack of caring’ for inability to offer assistance. Simply not true and honestly, quite hurtful.”
Arizona West asked the community for patience and to keep them and other veterinary clinics in their thoughts and prayers: “Most of us are surviving solely on Caffeine and Puppy kisses.”