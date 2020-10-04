I’ve always known that watching cat and dog videos made me feel good. Now scientific data says it’s also good for my health. CNN reported on a university study that found watching cute animals reduces stress and anxiety.
The university tested medical staff and students and intentionally timed the study during winter exams, when stress is significantly high especially among students. In all cases, the subjects experienced drops in blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety after watching a video montage of cute animals.
When questioning the participants, the study found that most preferred video clips over still images, particularly of animals interacting with humans, CNN reported.
The coronavirus has interrupted the study for now, but the university plans to continue with the in-person sessions next year. However, I don’t need a study to confirm what I already know: watching cute dogs and cats and other animals is good for me and makes me feel happy.
Now I have to go watch some more cat videos. Yes, I’m an admitted crazy cat lady!