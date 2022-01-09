Readers, 2022 is a big year for the Yuma Sun, because in March, we are celebrating our 150th anniversary.
The Yuma Sun’s roots date back to March of 1872 and the first issue of the Arizona Sentinel, which was the first newspaper in our community.
In 1872, this area was still known as Arizona City, and there were fewer than 1,200 residents here at the time. A year later, the town officially became Yuma.
According to our archives, the Sentinel merged with several other papers throughout its history, and by 1926, it was known as the Yuma Examiner and Arizona Sentinel.
It had lots of competition, including The Sun, which launched in April of 1896. At the time, The Sun was a weekly newspaper, until November of 1905, when it became The Morning Sun.
In 1935 during the Great Depression, both newspapers were suffering – but two men saw opportunity.
F.F. McNaughton, a daily newspaper publisher from Pekin, Ill., and R.E. “Doc” Osborn, a daily editor from Bicknell, Ind., purchased both struggling newspapers and combined them.
The duo decided to publish The Yuma Daily Sun as an afternoon paper – a name which many longtime Yumans likely still remember.
However, they maintained both The Sun and the Arizona Sentinel names, keeping the connection to both newspapers’ long history in the community.
Since that point, our name has changed several times through the years.
In 2001, we became The Sun, and in 2009, we became the Yuma Sun, and yet through it all, the goal has never changed. Since 1872, the newspaper has continued to deliver community news to Yuma, dating back to before Yuma became Yuma.
It’s a milestone that we’re excited to celebrate, and we have some interesting projects on tap.
Longtime readers will remember a column we once published called When Arizona Was Young, by Frank Love. The column focused on Yuma County’s history, and we published it in the late 1980s on and off into the 2000s.
We will be reprinting those columns once again on Sundays, starting today.
We’ll also print weekly Pages from the Past – a look at past pages from the Yuma Sun’s digital archives.
In March, we’re hosting an open house for readers, with a mini-museum of past editions of the Yuma Sun on display.
And readers, there’s more in the works as well! We’ll keep you posted as we finalize our plans.
In the meantime, as our 150th anniversary draws near, I want to thank each of you for reading our newspaper. Every day is a new adventure – journalism moves at lightning speed, and our newsroom is no exception.
Thanks for supporting our reporting and helping us serve our community for 150 years strong!